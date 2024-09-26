GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,868 shares of company stock worth $24,114,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. Equities analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.