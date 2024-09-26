Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

