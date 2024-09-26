Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 621,335 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 621,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.76 ($25.18), for a total value of A$22,840,274.60 ($15,644,023.70).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goodman Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 333,333 shares of Goodman Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.63 ($24.40), for a total value of A$11,876,654.79 ($8,134,695.06).

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.