Head to Head Review: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.89 billion 1.65 $953.42 million N/A N/A BranchOut Food $2.83 million 4.25 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.26

This table compares Danone and BranchOut Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Risk and Volatility

Danone has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Danone and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 0 1 2 0 2.67 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Danone beats BranchOut Food on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

