Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
CDDRF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.26.
About Headwater Exploration
