Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

CDDRF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

