Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

NYSE:HPE opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

