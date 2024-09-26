Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,767 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,354.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $3,919,426.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.50 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

