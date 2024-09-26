Insider Buying: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO Buys 11,170 Shares of Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,841 shares in the company, valued at $437,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

