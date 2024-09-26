Insider Buying: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO Buys 11,170 Shares of Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,841 shares in the company, valued at $437,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ascent Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Industries
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.