Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $109,350.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.