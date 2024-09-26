Insider Buying: Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Insider Buys A$185,634.06 in Stock

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Knaap bought 157,317 shares of Monash IVF Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,634.06 ($127,146.62).

Monash IVF Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Monash IVF Group Company Profile

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic and IVF treatment services.

