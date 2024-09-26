Insider Buying: Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Insider Buys A$185,634.06 in Stock

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Knaap bought 157,317 shares of Monash IVF Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,634.06 ($127,146.62).
Monash IVF Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Monash IVF Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monash IVF Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.