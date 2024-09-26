Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider John C. Rigg acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($468,666.31).

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON TRD opened at GBX 270 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4,583.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Triad Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.28).

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

