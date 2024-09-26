Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 149,280 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.