Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,244,556.44 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kellanova by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $88,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

