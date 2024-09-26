Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Sells $1,512,733.56 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

