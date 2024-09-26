Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Sells $1,512,733.56 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
