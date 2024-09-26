Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells $3,250,500.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,275,129.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. B. Riley assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Reddit by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,145 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 117.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

