Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $308,197.42 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

