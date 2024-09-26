Intel’s (INTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 71.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

