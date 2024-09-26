InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

