InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
