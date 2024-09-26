iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
