iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
