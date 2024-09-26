James H. Dahl Buys 3,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.87. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

