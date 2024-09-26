Jeremy Rishel Sells 68,081 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 244,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.