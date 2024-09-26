JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.71% from the stock’s current price.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Jamf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.