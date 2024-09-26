Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Down 66.5% in September

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. Kayne Anderson BDC has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

