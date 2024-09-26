KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
