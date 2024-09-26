KeyCorp Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $345.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

