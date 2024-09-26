Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.77.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 242,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

