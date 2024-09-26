KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.442939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

