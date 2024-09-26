Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

LH opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

