Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.74).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($4.02) to GBX 275 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.82) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.87) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,851.90). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,851.90). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,635.86 ($3,529.54). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,166 shares of company stock worth $719,906. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 225.60 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.47). The company has a market cap of £13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,512.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 42,000.00%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.