Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

