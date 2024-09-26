Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Market Perform”

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.02. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

