Loop Capital Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $1,000.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $725.63.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.26. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

