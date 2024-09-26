Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 2nd

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

