Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNTX. Northland Capmk lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International Trading Up 0.9 %

MNTX stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter worth $128,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

