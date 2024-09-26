Manuel Alba Sells 37,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at $25,102,786.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

