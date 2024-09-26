Manuel Alba Sells 37,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at $25,102,786.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

