Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.07 million, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 294,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 60,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

