Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $95.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

