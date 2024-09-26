Matthew Sandblom Purchases 40,244 Shares of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Sandblom bought 40,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,686.68 ($27,867.59).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.

