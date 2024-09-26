McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE MKC opened at $83.38 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.