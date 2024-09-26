McDonald’s’ (MCD) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.68. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,958 shares of company stock worth $7,032,111. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,190,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

