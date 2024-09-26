McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $531.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $603.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.36.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $479.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.74. McKesson has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

