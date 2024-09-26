McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Acquires A$67,320.00 in Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Arlene Tansey purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.96 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($46,109.59).
Arlene Tansey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Arlene Tansey bought 2,412 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.62 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of A$37,675.44 ($25,805.10).
McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47.
About McMillan Shakespeare
McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.
