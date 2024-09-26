McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Acquires A$67,320.00 in Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Arlene Tansey purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.96 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($46,109.59).

Arlene Tansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Arlene Tansey bought 2,412 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.62 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of A$37,675.44 ($25,805.10).

McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47.

McMillan Shakespeare Increases Dividend

About McMillan Shakespeare

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous Final dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. McMillan Shakespeare’s payout ratio is presently 121.88%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

