Melius Research Begins Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $118.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

