Michael Finnegan Purchases 2,716,981 Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Finnegan acquired 2,716,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$964,528.26 ($660,635.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Macmahon’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Macmahon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

