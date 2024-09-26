MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNSO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MINISO Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in MINISO Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

