Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $476.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.36. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,382,000 after acquiring an additional 225,846 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,980,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,746,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.