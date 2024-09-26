Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
