Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.