Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

