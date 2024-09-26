Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

