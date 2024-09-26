Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.
Northland Power Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.